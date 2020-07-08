Once again, the events of the preceding months have fueled a mass outpouring of protests and frustration over the continuing inequality and injustice that is pervasive in our society.The Illinois Supreme Court has declared that racism exists; it can be actualized individually or as structural and institutional. This racism undermines our democracy as well as the fair and equitable administration of justice particularly for the Black, brown and indigenous people of color we serve.The Illinois Supreme Court goes further and …