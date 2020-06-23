You may have recently heard about Juneteenth. It is the quintessential “All-American Independence Day.”

It’s where America took a huge step forward to live up to its idea of true freedom and equality.

On July 4, 1776, the U.S. formally broke free from British oppression, yet kept some of its people enslaved. On Juneteenth, June 19, 1865 — two years, six months and 19 days after the Emancipation Proclamation — the last large masses of American-held slaves learned of their freedom.

Juneteenth is not just an African-American holiday. It is a day when our country enforced the freedom we demanded from King George and applied it to all its people by saying no human on American soil shall be enslaved.

It is a day that should be proudly celebrated by all Americans.

As with so much of American history that relates to slavery and the history of the descendants of slaves, Juneteenth was unknown to most non-descendants of slaves. In a utopian country, Juneteenth would not be a “newly learned historical fact,” instead it would be a sacred holiday as honored as the Fourth of July.

In a utopian society on every June 19, true freedom for all would be celebrated by Americans with the intent to strive towards equality and understanding.

Our country has many sins: slavery, the Native American genocide, Japanese internment, etc.

We should not hide, minimize or ignore them. Untold century-old policies were put in place that allowed the harm from those atrocities to continue unnoticed today. Let’s stare them in the face.

In doing so, we will learn about their nuances and reverberations. Then we can commemorate future Juneteenths by striving towards these utopian ideas.