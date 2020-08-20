I sadly announce the end of my 40-year career as a trial lawyer in the United States District Court for the District of Illinois. My career has been unremarkable; I was no Dan Webb. My first trial, in 1981, was a bench trial before the Honorable Marvin Aspen, in a frankly boring breach of warranty case involving plastic thermoforming machinery, against Bill Conlon. (Years later, Judge Aspen and I commiserated with one another about our widowhood, in his chambers.)I was fortunate to be partners for years with Nick Bua, who …