In my 40 years of practice in the state and federal courts here in Chicago, I believe that my name has appeared in the pages of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin no more than a handful of times.Usually, I am filled with pride on those occasions to see my name in print. I have even on occasion, as the Dr. Hook song goes, sent “five copies for my mother.”But I was dismayed to see my name mentioned in Mr. Stang’s letter to the editor criticizing the judge’s decision dismissing the case in which Mr. Stang …