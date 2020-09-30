I read Mr. Eckler’s column on Sept. 16 disparaging the current Cook County practice of mandatory settlement conference for Law Division cases. I disagree completely.Years before Mr. Eckler was licensed, there were mandatory pretrial conferences in Law Division cases and the practice helped resolve many cases more quickly than if the court system let the lawyers alone.Anytime lawyers are in front of a judge to discuss a case, there can be progress. When the clients on both sides are present, there can be more progress …