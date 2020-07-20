On July 10, President Trump commuted the 40-month prison sentence of Roger Stone, a longtime friend and confidante, 2016 campaign adviser — and a convicted felon.A federal court jury had found Stone guilty of obstruction of a congressional investigation about Russian interference in the 2016 election, making false statements to Congress about his and Trump’s role in such interference, and witness tampering.Trump’s commutation of Stone’s sentence subverts the principles of the rule of law.A commonly …