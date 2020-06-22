The death of George Floyd is the latest example of state-sanctioned violence against Black bodies.

Ta-Nehisi Coates in his book, “Between the World and Me,” reminds his readers that Black people live in a constant state of fear, knowing that their bodies are always at the risk of destruction; warning his son, for whom the book is written, police in America are “endowed with the authority to destroy Black bodies.”

Whether there was a legal justification for this kind of force used in the arrest of George Floyd will be for a jury to determine.

As judges, we are obliged to provide equal dignity and respect to all parties that appear before us.

In a criminal prosecution, evidence showing proof beyond a reasonable doubt must be presented. In that vein, Benjamin Franklin, one of our Founding Fathers, declared “it is better a hundred guilty persons should escape than one innocent person should suffer” [a wrongful conviction].

Judges are called upon to examine and hold at bay any conscious or unconscious bias.

The paradox that exists in the criminal justice system is analogous to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus is an equal opportunity killer, Black and brown people are more likely to contract and die from the coronavirus than whites.

Similarly, despite the fact that Blacks and whites use recreational drugs at about the same level, Blacks are nine times more likely be imprisoned from drug crimes than whites and three times more than Latinx people are.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, we must acknowledge Black and brown people are far more likely to be arrested. In 2018, available statistics demonstrate that Black people are five to 10 times more likely to be arrested than whites are.

In cases without clear video evidence, judges are sometimes complicit in giving police the benefit of the doubt. For anyone objecting, please recall that Detective Jon Burge and his men tortured over 200 criminal suspects. When these defendants raised their voices to complain, many courtroom judges refused to acknowledge the regularly implemented and violent practices of torture by Burge and his men.

Because of the legacy of Jon Burge, many still believe that the judiciary still has a myopic attitude toward allegations of police misconduct.

We could declare that our problems are the work of a few bad apples, but we will reserve judgment until a thorough analytical examination can be conducted.

In the interim, we must reinvest in communities to address issues of unemployment, equal educational opportunities and access to healthcare. Additionally we respectfully submit a diverse judiciary is essential.

This moment provides an opportunity. A time for reflection. It is our hope that a radical imagination of the law will arise.

As retired Latinx judges, we declare that Black lives matter.

In closing, silence is complicity.