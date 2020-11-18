The plaintiff’s firm Levin & Perconti added two attorneys from Baltimore this month as part of its effort to expand its practice nationally.Dov Apfel and Seth Cardeli, who both focus on traumatic birth injury litigation, joined the firm on Nov. 1. They were previously with Pikesville, Md.-based Janet Janet & Suggs LLC.Levin & Perconti has tapped Apfel to assist on several difficult cases over the past 10 years. Apfel was co-counsel with Levin & Perconti attorneys in a recent suit that ended in a $14 …