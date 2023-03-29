The battery manufacturing subsidiary of Korean company LG Chem must face claims that an e-cigarette containing one of its batteries exploded, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found that LG Chem Ltd., which spun off its battery division as LG Energy Solutions in 2020, was subject to personal jurisdiction in Illinois. The company is part of multinational conglomerate LG Corp.Justice David W. Ellis delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Mohammedsahil Kothawala sued LG Chem …