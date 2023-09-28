Where Indiana courts would adopt single publication rule for post-publication libel liability, district court did not err in dismissing plaintiff’s case against newspaper publishers.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., Northern District of Indiana.The National Police Association is a non-profit formed in 2017. It makes public service announcements, publishes various media, and prepares legal filings on behalf of police officers and police departments to help law …