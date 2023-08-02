Change may be coming to Illinois under House Bill 219, a bill that will drastically expand the landscape of recoverable damages under the Wrongful Death Act. For nearly 50 years, the Illinois Supreme Court has held that punitive damages are not recoverable under the Wrongful Death Act absent a legislative amendment permitting their recovery. HB 219 is that amendment.BackgroundCurrently in fast-track posture, HB 219 was introduced on Jan. 12 in the 103rd General Assembly of the Illinois House of Representatives by Speaker …