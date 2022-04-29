A life insurance company is not required to pay a $1 million death benefit to the son of a man whose policy lapsed for nonpayment of premiums about seven months before he died, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a lawsuit accusing Guardian of breach of contract.Kristyn Sakelaris filed the suit on behalf of herself and her son, BB, and as assignee of the estate of Aaron Benton. Benton was Sakelaris’ ex-husband and BB’s …