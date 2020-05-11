The brewer of Bud Light is not violating prohibitions on misleading advertising by stating Miller Lite and Coors Light are made using corn syrup, a federal appeals court held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that Anheuser-Busch Cos. LLC is running afoul of Section 43 of the Lanham Act by purportedly implying its rival’s beers contain corn syrup.

The court noted Molson Coors Beverage Co. USA LLC does use corn syrup as a source of sugar that yeast ferments into alcohol in making Miller Lite and Coors Light.

Also, Anheuser-Busch does not state in its print and television ads for Bud Light that Miller Lite and Coors Light “contain” corn syrup, the court wrote.

On the other hand, the court wrote, Anheuser-Busch “has made statements from which some consumers doubtless infer that some corn syrup avoids fermentation and makes it into the beer” manufactured by Molson Miller.

“Still, Molson Coors’ own statements yield the same inference,” Judge Frank H. Easterbrook wrote for a panel of the court.

He wrote Molson Coors includes corn syrup on a list of ingredients in Miller Lite and Coors Light.

Molson Coors argues that “ingredients” and what finished products “contain” are two different things, he wrote.

“Yet common usage equates a product’s ingredients with its constituents — indeed, some of Molson Coors’ own managers testified that a beer ‘contains’ what’s on the ingredients list,” Easterbrook wrote.

Any confusion among consumers, he wrote, is Molson Coors’ fault.

“By choosing a word such as ‘ingredients’ with multiple potential meanings, Molson Coors brought this problem on itself,” Easterbrook wrote.

The panel overturned an injunction to the extent it prohibits Anheuser-Busch — which makes Bud Light using rice — from using “no corn syrup” or similar language in its ads or on its packaging.

The panel also vacated the injunction to the extent it prohibits Anheuser-Busch from claiming either Miller Lite or Coors Light “contains” corn syrup.

The panel noted the second part of its ruling is advisory because Anheuser-Busch has never claimed the beers contain corn syrup.

The panel sent the case back to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley of the Western District of Wisconsin for further proceedings.

“The first issue on remand will be whether any question remains for trial, or whether our decision instead wraps up the proceedings,” Easterbrook wrote.

The panel issued its ruling in a lawsuit Molson Coors filed against Anheuser-Busch in March 2019.

During the course of the proceedings, Conley issued three separate orders — an original opinion followed by two modifications — setting restrictions on Anheuser-Busch’s advertising.

Molson Coors appealed after Conley issued the first order and Anheuser-Busch appealed after the judge issued each of the modifications.

The 7th Circuit panel heard arguments in the case in September 2019.

But because only the first order was covered by the briefs, the panel sent the case back to Conley with instructions to issue a preliminary injunction addressing all the issues addressed in the three orders.

The panel heard arguments again on April 28 and issued its opinion three days later.

In the opinion, the panel wrote it is not misleading “for a seller to say or imply, of a business rival, something that the rival says about itself.”

In Molson Coors’ case, it is up to consumers — not judges — to determine whether using corn syrup to make beer makes the beer taste better, the panel wrote.

“If Molson Coors does not like the sneering tone of Anheuser-Busch’s ads, it can mock Bud Light in return,” Easterbrook wrote. “Litigation should not be a substitute for competition in the market.”

Joining the May 1 ruling were Judges David F. Hamilton and Amy St. Eve.

The case is Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC v. Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Nos. 19-2200, 19-2713, 19-2782, 19-3097 and 19-3116.

Donald K. Schott of Quarles & Brady LLP in Madison, Wis., who argued the case before the 7th Circuit on behalf of Molson Coors, could not be reached for comment.

James F. Bennett of Dowd Bennett LLP in St. Louis argued the case on behalf of Anheuser-Busch.

Anheuser-Busch said it is pleased with the 7th Circuit’s ruling.

“We have said since the beginning that this lawsuit brought by Molson Coors is baseless,” the company said in a statement. “Right now our focus is on supporting our employees, our communities and our business partners during this unprecedented crisis.”