The sole member of a limited liability company is personally responsible for nearly $2 million the company owes a customer that paid for masks and protective clothing that were never received, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that the customer can turn only to Transpacific Trade Center LLC — which cannot afford to pay its debts — for a refund.The customer, Vipshop International Holdings Ltd., also may seek its …