The original defendants listed in Joshua Headrick’s excessive force complaint were Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown and several “John Does.” After the two-year statute of limitations expired, Headrick submitted an amended complaint naming Matthew Terrence Wise as the officer who allegedly injured him in the county jail. Requesting summary judgment, Wise argued the revised pleading did not involve “a mistake concerning the proper party’s identity” that could justify relation-back based on Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 15(c). Under a series of 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decisions that applied what has been called the “John Doe rule,” “listing an unknown defendant as ‘John Doe’ was not a mistake, and replacing the term ‘John Doe’ with a newly-named defendant did not relate back to the original complaint,” Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison explained. But Headrick relied on the new definition of “mistake” that the U.S. Supreme Court provided for Rule 15(c) in Krupski v. Costa Crociere, 560 U.S. 538 (2010). And although the 7th Circuit hasn’t decided “whether Krupski alters the ‘John Doe rule,’” several local district judges “have applied a more flexible approach to the ‘John Doe rule’ in light of Krupski.”