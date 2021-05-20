For founders, investors and employees in certain emerging growth C-corp businesses that have experienced success, a hidden treasure lurks in the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1202 of the IRC allows investors to exclude some or all of the gain realized from the sale of qualified small business stock.The infamous QSBS or 1202 election that is thrown around in founder circles is akin to a lottery ticket waiting to be cashed in by founders when their businesses reach success and liquidation. As is often the case, when …