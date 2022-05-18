Lisa Madigan, who advocated for police reform as Illinois attorney general, says communities can’t rely on the federal government to address racial equity issues. With fellow Kirkland & Ellis partners Eric L. White and Robert W. Pommer III, she led a 5,300-hour effort by Kirkland to dig into issues of systemic racism within the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).After the 2020 murder of George Floyd, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) filed a charge of discrimination against the City of Minneapolis and …