A surgeon who suffered a wrist injury that prevents him from performing liver transplants is entitled to total disability benefits under a policy issued by Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Dr. J. Michael Millis on the breach-of-contract claim he brought against Ameritas. Millis worked as a surgeon at the University of Chicago Medicine Center, but purchased the Ameritas policy …