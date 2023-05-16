The Illinois Supreme Court disbarred three attorneys and suspended four, according to its latest lawyer disciplinary orders.The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) has the administrative responsibility for the registration and discipline of Illinois lawyers under authority of the Illinois Supreme Court.The ARDC released summaries of the court’s attorney discipline orders for the May term, issued Tuesday.DisbarredHelga Kahr of Seattle was disbarred, in accordance with the hearing board’s …