A Cook County verdict ordering a local attorney to pay a $700,000 judgment against him in a legal malpractice case will remain intact, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Panel ruled that attorney Robert C. Goldberg of Schoenberg Finkel Beederman Bell Glazer LLC forfeited any issue on appeal by failing to file a post-trial motion and that the admission of testimony from the plaintiffs’ damages expert was not prejudicial.Justice Mary K. Rochford delivered the judgment of the court.In 2017 …