The former president of a local cooperative housing association will not be evicted for allegedly violating its housing agreement, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the Lakeview East Cooperative did not properly allege that Esther Ohiku violated a specific provision of the agreement and found that she was entitled to summary judgment.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the court.Lakeview East filed a complaint against Ohiku in Cook County Circuit Court, seeking …