Universities are “poring over ways” to cope with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that they can no longer consider race as a specific basis for granting admission, a Northwestern Pritzker School of Law professor said Thursday.At a press conference hosted by Northwestern, law and political science professors discussed the ruling and its potential ramifications.“[Universities] are going to have to adjust their admissions process,” said Ronald J. Allen, the John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law. “Legally, no one is commanding them …