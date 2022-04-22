A logistics company will have to face charges that it fired a former employee for complaining about safety issues, a federal judge held.Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied the company’s motion for summary judgment, stating that it was reasonable to conclude that the man would not have been fired had he not complained and that his conduct was protected by the Surface Transportation Assistance Act (STAA)In 2019, Dashawn Elkerson, a truck driver for Syny …