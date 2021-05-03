James A. Serritella always complied with the rules of professional conduct in his role as the Archdiocese of Chicago’s chief outside counsel.But he did not believe his duty to be zealous meant obtaining legal victories for his client regardless of the consequences to others. Serritella urged the archdiocese to be transparent about cases regarding the sexual abuse of children by members of the clergy, according to his son, Anthony V. Serritella.His father advised church leaders to remove abusive clerics from their …