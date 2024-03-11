Longtime family law practitioner Charles J. Fleck is being remembered as “light-hearted” with “a great sense of humor” and for his contributions to family law throughout a varied career. Fleck died March 1 at age 83. A celebration of life was held Friday in Florida, where he moved after retiring. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.Fleck started out as a legislator in the Illinois General Assembly and then become a judge before starting a career in private practice. At the Cook County Circuit Court, he worked his …