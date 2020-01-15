After a decade-long stint at Jenner & Block LLP, veteran trial attorney Bradford P. Lyerla joined Tabet DiVito & Rothstein LLC as a partner on Jan. 1.Lyerla, 65, has spent much of his career representing technology sector clients in intellectual property and patent litigation.Lyerla began his career at Jenner, working for the firm for 17 years before spending 12 years at smaller firms and eventually returning to Jenner in 2010.“The gravitational pull of Jenner was always very strong to me,” Lyerla said. …