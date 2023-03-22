Attorney Lowell Sachnoff was a man ahead of his time, according to a longtime friend and colleague.“He was a visionary,” Austin Hirsch of Reed Smith LLP said. Sachnoff died Tuesday, the firm said. He was 92.In addition to his work as a securities and antitrust litigator at Reed Smith, Hirsch said, Sachnoff took cases pro bono.Sachnoff not only provided his clients with legal assistance but also often helped advance policy goals, Hirsch said. He said Sachnoff represented transgender clients, raising legal arguments that …