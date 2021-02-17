The Loyola University Chicago School of Law is using a recent $6 million gift to launch an institute focused on the rule of law and reducing inequity in the United States.The donation, made by university trustee Barry McCabe, will fund the Rule of Law Institute, which will expand on the school’s existing Rule of Law for Development master’s degree program, or PROLAW.The donation is the largest the law school has ever received from a non-alumnus.PROLAW students take courses online and then join an immersion experience at …