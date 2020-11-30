A study by Loyola University Chicago criminologists found that Cook County’s 2018 bail reform measures immediately lowered the bond costs for defendants but did not track with any increase in crime.Chief Circuit Judge Timothy C. Evans issued General Order 18.8A in September 2017, instructing bond court judges to avoid cash bail for criminal defendants except when it’s necessary for public safety under specific criteria. When cash bail is ordered, Evans’ policy requires judges to make findings on the record that the bail …