As Illinois and other states continue to grapple with the COVID-19 health crisis, it seems likely that the courts will continue to be asked to decide whether ballot access requirements should be relaxed given the realities of social distancing recommendations and restrictions on public gatherings. In the recent 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in Morgan v. Secretary of State of Illinois, No. 20-1801, seven plaintiffs sought emergency injunctive relief against Illinois’ signature gathering requirements for ballot …