Cook County’s court system has received a $2.5 million grant from a nationwide program to continue its efforts at criminal justice reform, the chief judge’s office announced Wednesday.The award is part of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge, an initiative aimed to reduce the number of people in jail and address racial disparities in the criminal justice system.“Local jurisdictions are proving it possible for cities and counties to rethink local justice …