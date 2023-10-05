The Chicago-based MacArthur Foundation awarded three legal professionals coveted “genius grants” Wednesday as part of its 2023 Fellows Program.They are E. Tendayi Achiume of Los Angeles, whose work focuses on international law related to racial justice and global migration; Andrea Armstrong of New Orleans, who studies transparency in incarceration issues; and Ian Bassin of Washington, D.C., who focuses on strengthening democracy.Writer and interdisciplinary scholar Imani Perry, who received a law degree from …