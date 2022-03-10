SPRINGFIELD — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and former lobbyist Michael McClain pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges of racketeering, bribery, fraud and extortion.They were arraigned during a teleconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cole of the Northern District of Illinois.The two men were charged March 2 in a 22-count indictment that grew out of a sprawling federal investigation into public corruption that focused largely on Chicago-area Democratic officials …