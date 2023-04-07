When Juan Ochoa was appointed to the board of Commonwealth Edison in April 2019, it was after a year and a half of delays and behind-the-scenes wrangling on his behalf by some of the most powerful people in Illinois politics and Chicago’s business community.But four years later, the emails and calls on his behalf would land Ochoa on the witness stand in a federal bribery trial. His board appointment is one of four main pillars of the feds’ case that three ex-lobbyists and the former CEO of ComEd bribed powerful Illinois …