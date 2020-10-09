SPRINGFIELD — The top Republican in the Illinois House on Thursday called for Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, to either demand that Democratic House Speaker Michael J. Madigan answer questions before a Special Investigating Committee or resign immediately.During a virtual news conference, Minority Leader James B. Durkin, of Western Springs, openly accused the investigating committee’s chairman, Hillside Democrat Emanuel Chris Welch, of deliberately stalling the investigation until after the Nov. 3 election, a move …