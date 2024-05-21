At her investiture as a U.S. magistrate judge for the Northern District of Illinois, Jeannice Williams Appenteng reflected on what it means to be a Black woman serving on the bench.“Many have said it before and it remains true: We are our ancestors’ wildest dream come true,” Appenteng said. Appenteng is the first Black woman to serve as a magistrate judge on the Chicago-based court.Speaking to her mentor, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, who also is Black, Appenteng said the women’s respective ancestors likely …