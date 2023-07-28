U.S. Rep. Michael J. Bost of Illinois and two other Republicans lack standing to challenge a state law that sets the deadline for counting ballots cast in federal elections, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness of the Northern District of Illinois threw out a lawsuit Bost and his fellow plaintiffs filed against the Illinois State Board of Elections and its director, Bernadette Matthews.The suit challenged Illinois’ Ballot Receipt Deadline Statute, which allows state officials to …