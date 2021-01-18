A federal judge ordered an adult film company to pay attorney fees to a man it incorrectly accused of copyright infringement. In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin concluded the circumstances surrounding the litigation that Malibu Media LLC initiated against William Mullins call for a fee award in Mullins’ favor.The lawsuit accused Mullins of illegally downloading, copying and distributing films copyrighted by Malibu Media. Durkin dismissed the suit with prejudice at the company’s request 20 …