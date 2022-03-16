Where plaintiff had reasonable basis to file suit for professional negligence, and defendant acted rationally in pursuing countersuit for malicious prosecution, district court did not err in granting cross-motions for summary judgment that resolved each claim in favor of the respective defendant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.In May 2007, SunTrust Bank hired Birch|Rea Partners, Inc. to perform a portfolio valuation on a property located in …