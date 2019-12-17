The Illinois Supreme Court recently held that an occurrence policy for malicious prosecution provides coverage during the policy period in which the wrongful prosecution takes place, rather than the policy period in which the claimant is exonerated.The case is Sanders v. Illinois Union Insurance Co., 2019 IL 124565 (Nov. 21, 2019). The claimant, Rodell Sanders, as assignee of rights under the insurance policies at issue, was represented by Loevy & Loevy. Scariano, Himes & Petrarca Chtd. represented the insured, the …