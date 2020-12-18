Where an attorney is accused of legal malpractice and fraudulent concealment of the same, in cases where the plaintiff discovered the concealment with reasonable time left on the original two-year statute of limitations, the extended five-year statute of limitations does not apply.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.County Line Nurseries & Landscaping Inc. (County Line) filed suit against the Glencoe Park District (Park District) in September 2013 …