Where a professional liability insurance policy excludes legal fees and injuries caused as a consequence of those fees, it does not remove the insurer’s duty to defend malpractice suits where the damages are in the amount of the fee, only their obligation to defend in cases of fee disputes.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Peter Flynn.

Michael D. Canulli, an attorney, represented Maria Freda in her divorce from Michael Maude. On Freda’s behalf, Canulli also filed a third-party complaint against a number of individuals and business entities that collectively represent the organization referred to as “Prairie State.” Prairie State moved for sanctions against Canulli and Freda in May 2010, and Canulli contacted his professional liability insurer, Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Company (ISBA Mutual), about defending him, but ISBA Mutual rejected his tender and filed a complaint for declaratory judgment that it owed no duty to defend.

In May 2011 Freda sued Canulli for malpractice, and ISBA Mutual agreed to accept a tender of defense for that suit. Freda then amended her complaint to allege that Canulli was negligent and also inflated his bill by charging for unnecessary and unreasonable legal services. ISBA Mutual moved to dismiss, but also moved for declaratory judgment that it was not obligated to defend Canulli against the amended complaint. Their declaratory judgment actions seeking a ruling that they were not obligated to defend were consolidated, and Canulli, now representing himself, filed an answer and counter complaint.

On April 24, 2018, the circuit court ruled that ISBA Mutual had not waived its duty to defend and was not estopped from denying its duty to defend, but refused to grant ISBA Mutual summary judgment pending the end of Freda’s malpractice suit against Canulli. Freda and Canulli settled in July 2018, and the circuit court granted summary judgment in favor of ISBA Mutual that December. Canulli appealed.

On appeal, Canulli argued that summary judgment was inappropriate because ISBA Mutual was obligated to provide his defense. Canulli’s policy with ISBA Mutual triggers when a suit seeks damages against him arising out of a wrongful act. However, damages do not include “legal fees... And injuries which are, in whole or part, a consequence of those fees.” Freda’s complaint stated that she had been damaged “in an amount in excess of $100,000 in that she has incurred attorney’s fees and costs for useless and unnecessary legal proceedings initiated by... Canulli.” ISBA Mutual argued that this meant that Freda’s complaint did not seek damages under the terms of Canulli’s policy.

The appellate court held that the injury Freda alleged was properly a consequence of Canulli’s behavior, his alleged negligence in handling her divorce proceedings, but the injury was not a consequence of the fee itself being assessed. The appellate court noted that in suits involving “legal fees” cited as precedent, it was the mishandling and improper retention of the fees which was injurious, not the proper assessment of fees for work which was allegedly negligent. The appellate court held that the purpose of the exception was to exclude fee disputes, not malpractice claims which used the fee to determine injury. The appellate court also emphasized that ISBA Mutual’s decision to cut off Canulli’s defense midway was “a drastic measure,” and that they should have continued to defend Canulli under a reservation of rights.

The appellate court therefore reversed and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Company v. Michael D. Canulli

2020 IL App (1st) 190142

Writing for the court: Justice Joy V. Cunningham

Concurring: Justices Maureen E. Connors and Sheldon A. Harris

Released:Mar. 13, 2020