Where an electoral board is petitioned to remove a referendum from the ballot, the board must consider the question of whether the referendum is compliant with the current laws and applicable constitutional provisions.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maureen Ward Kirby.

On December 16, 2019, Allison Harned filed a petition to place the “Evanston Voter’s Initiative” (EVI) on the ballot for an upcoming election. The EVI provides a mechanism for electors to put a voter-initiated referendum on the ballot for future elections. On December 23, 2019, three objectors filed a petition, arguing that the EVI “presented a binding referendum question in violation of [s]tate law” and would confuse the voters and seeking to have it removed from the ballot. Harned moved to dismiss the objectors’ petition.

The Evanston Municipal Officers Electoral Board (Board) voted 2-1 to deny Harned’s motion to dismiss, and then again 2-1 to sustain the objections and remove EVI from the ballot. Harned sought judicial review and the circuit court affirmed the Board’s decision. Harned then appealed.

On appeal, Harned argued that the objectors failed to properly state their interests as required under Illinois law. The objectors acknowledged that they did not expressly state their “interests” as objectors, but they did specifically state they were “Evanston residents and registered voters” and that their objection was that the EVI “violates state law and would confuse voters,” which amount to a legitimate interest under section 10-8 of the Election Code (Code). Harned argued that the requirements of the Code must be “strictly construed” but the appellate court looked to the Board’s ruling that the objectors had “strictly complied with the mandatory requirements... By stating that they are residents and registered voters objecting for the reasons stated in their petitions.”

Harned also argued that the Board had exceeded its authority in finding that the EVI violated the Illinois Constitution. Harned cited precedent that determining whether an amendment meets the requirements of the Illinois Constitution “is a question for the courts, not for an agency.” However, the appellate court emphasized that this limitation was on declaring extant statutes unconstitutional. The Board is not barred, and is in fact required to determine if a proposed referendum is permitted or in violation of either law or constitutional provision.

The appellate court then turned to the question of whether the EVI referendum is authorized under Illinois law. The appellate court noted that the precedent cited by Harned was not applicable to voter-initiated referenda, finding it applied to various specific referendums such as those mandated by law or specifically initiated to “adopt, alter or repeal a form of government provided by law” or “provide for its officers, their manner of selection and terms of office”

In addition, the appellate court found that the EVI was not sufficiently clear and detailed to be considered “self-executing,” the relevant legal standard for referendums proposing an altered form of government as Harned asserts the EVI does. Because the implementation was left ambiguous, leaving the City Clerk to unilaterally decide the procedure for filing a voter-initiated referendum, as well as what would happen if such a referendum were vetoed by the mayor, making the EVI ambiguous.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

Allison Harned v. Evanston Municipal Officers Electoral Board et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 200314

Writing for the court: Justice Mary L. Mikva

Concurring: Justices Maureen E. Connors and Daniel J. Pierce

Released: March 11, 2020