Where a former client of an attorney moves to adjudicate their attorney lien, alleging negligence and misconduct, the insurer is not obligated to defend if the policy only requires defense against suits seeking damages arising from a wrongful act, as the motion to adjudicate the lien does not seek damages against the attorney.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Sanjay T. Tailor.

Scot Vandenberg injured himself in 2009 when he fell from the upper deck of a yacht. Vandenberg and his wife filed suit against Brunswick Corporation for his injuries, retaining McNabola Law Group P.C. (McNabola P.C.) to represent them. Mark McNabola served his notice of a lien on Feb. 18, 2011. On June 9, 2015, the parties settled for $25 million after a three-week trial.

After the settlement, Brunswick learned that McNabola had obtained a jury question from the circuit court clerk prior to the settlement and moved to vacate. The trial court granted the motion and the Vandenbergs discharged McNabola and obtained another attorney who proceeded to get the settlement reinstated. The Vandenbergs then filed suit against McNabola and McNabola P.C. for malpractice. They were defended by the Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Company (ISBA Mutual).

In addition, the Vandenbergs moved to remove McNabola from any award of attorney fees, despite his lien from 2011, arguing that he engaged in misdeeds and lost them their initial settlement, leading to a final one procured by other counsel “in spite of” McNabola’s “fraudulent and unethical conduct.” McNabola objected and tendered his defense in the motion to ISBA Mutual, who refused to accept it and filed a complaint for declaratory judgment. The trial court found in favor of McNabola, that the motion to adjudicate the attorney’s lien “does set forth a negligence theory” and “all it requires is one theory... to trigger the duty to defend.” ISBA Mutual appealed.

ISBA Mutual acknowledged that the policy assigned them the “duty to defend any suit... against the insured that seeks damages arising out of a wrongful act,” but argued that the motion to adjudicate was not a “suit,” a word not defined in the policy. The appellate court examined existing precedent and found that the courts had established a “bright-line test,” a proceeding is a suit if it is instituted with a complaint and takes place in a court of law. As such, the motion to adjudicate the lien is a suit. However, this left the question of whether it was a suit seeking damages arising out of a wrongful act.

The appellate court noted that a petition to adjudicate an attorney’s lien may alter the amount of reward the attorney is entitled to, but it was not, by law, seeking damages against the attorney as the client is not seeking compensation for loss directly resulting from misconduct but disputing the attorney’s claimed right to the lien due to their alleged negligence. The appellate court emphasized that the suit did not at any point seek damages from McNabola. Because of this, ISBA Mutual had no duty to defend McNabola against the motion to adjudicate the attorney’s lien.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the circuit court.

Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Company v. McNabola Law Group P.C., et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 182386

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Mathias W. Delort and Joy V. Cunningham

Released: May 18, 2020