MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge who had sentenced him to prison died Tuesday in a hospital, a state official said.Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. Uhde was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.Uhde had a list of individuals that included prominent national political figures.Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian …