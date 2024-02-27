A man cannot pursue a state action against an insurance company over claims that were previously denied in federal court, a state appellate panel held. A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that the man’s claim that he was unfairly denied coverage for costs related to a pulmonary embolism was barred by res judicata.Justice Joseph P. Hettel delivered the judgment of the court.Charles Till sued National General Accident and Health Insurance Co. in DuPage County Circuit Court, alleging breach of contract and bad …