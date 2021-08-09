A man arrested by federal agents using a widely criticized tactic deserves to be let out of prison even though he has served less than half of his 25-year sentence, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber granted Dwayne White’s motion for compassionate release. He reduced White’s sentence on drug and gun charges to time served.White was arrested in August 2009 after agreeing to take part in what he thought would be the robbery of a “stash house” where drug dealers were storing …