A man who fractured his hip when he was hit by a forklift while on the job accepted a $4 million settlement in Cook County Circuit Court.The settlement reached Dec. 6 is the highest reported in Illinois for a hip fracture with no other injuries, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter.Raymond Mockus, 64, was hired as an independent contractor by Ardagh Metal Beverage USA Inc. to fix a piece of equipment at its Valparaiso, Indiana plant.Ardagh is a global supplier of metal and glass packaging, headquartered in Chicago …