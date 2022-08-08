A man hit by a semi truck and severely injured settled negligence claims against the trucking company for $3 million. Austin Chappell, then 26, was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on I-94 in Warren Township in Lake County on Nov. 10, 2016. The front passenger side, where Chappell was sleeping, was struck by an Eagle Express Lines, Inc. semi truck after the truck’s front left steer tire blew out, according to the complaint. The car was pinned against the interstate median. Chappell sustained injuries …