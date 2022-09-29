A man who injured his back when he fell down a stair scaffolding tower on a construction jobsite accepted a $6 million settlement mid-trial in Cook County Circuit Court. Joshua Rominski, then 33, was a member of Carpenters Union Local 13 and working for Service Drywall & Decorating as a subcontractor on a construction project at the Mather Place retirement home in Wilmette. W.E. O’Neil Construction was the general contractor. A temporary stair scaffolding tower was being used to allow the workers to access the site …