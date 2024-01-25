A man who defaulted on his mortgage must pay a financial service company $1.57 million, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff failed to refute the company’s claims that he didn’t pay anything for the mortgage’s release and that the price received for the property was too low.Justice Cynthia Y. Cobbs delivered the judgment, with opinion.Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, sued Malcolm D. Herzog in Cook County Circuit Court over his failure to make more than $1.7 …